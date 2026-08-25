FourCoin Price Today

The live FourCoin (FOUR) price today is $ 0, with a 2.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOUR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FOUR.

FourCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 636,095, with a circulating supply of 444.00B FOUR. During the last 24 hours, FOUR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOUR moved -0.07% in the last hour and +30.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FourCoin (FOUR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 636.10K$ 636.10K $ 636.10K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 636.10K$ 636.10K $ 636.10K Circulation Supply 444.00B 444.00B 444.00B Total Supply 444,000,000,000.0 444,000,000,000.0 444,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FourCoin is $ 636.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOUR is 444.00B, with a total supply of 444000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 636.10K.