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The live Forty Two DAO Token price today is 0.00125344 USD.FTD market cap is 125,344 USD. Track real-time FTD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Forty Two DAO Token price today is 0.00125344 USD.FTD market cap is 125,344 USD. Track real-time FTD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Forty Two DAO Token Logo

Forty Two DAO Token Price (FTD)

Unlisted

1 FTD to USD Live Price:

$0.00125333
$0.00125333$0.00125333
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:32:14 (UTC+8)

Forty Two DAO Token Price Today

The live Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) price today is $ 0.00125344, with a 2.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00125344 per FTD.

Forty Two DAO Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 125,344, with a circulating supply of 100.00M FTD. During the last 24 hours, FTD traded between $ 0.00121747 (low) and $ 0.00125382 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FTD moved -0.00% in the last hour and +4.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.66.

Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) Market Information

$ 125.34K
$ 125.34K$ 125.34K

$ 23.66
$ 23.66$ 23.66

$ 125.34K
$ 125.34K$ 125.34K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Forty Two DAO Token is $ 125.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.66. The circulating supply of FTD is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 125.34K.

Forty Two DAO Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00121747
$ 0.00121747$ 0.00121747
24H Low
$ 0.00125382
$ 0.00125382$ 0.00125382
24H High

$ 0.00121747
$ 0.00121747$ 0.00121747

$ 0.00125382
$ 0.00125382$ 0.00125382

$ 5.33
$ 5.33$ 5.33

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

+2.95%

+4.38%

+4.38%

Price Prediction for Forty Two DAO Token

Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FTD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Forty Two DAO Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Forty Two DAO Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FTD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Forty Two DAO Token Price Prediction.

What is Forty Two DAO Token (FTD)

42DAO is a DAO focused on enhancing the DeFi ecosystem through an innovative stablecoin BLC (Balance Coin), promotes seamless transactions within DeFi applications, enabling community governance to drive projects that meet the evolving needs of the blockchain industry.

42DAO operates as the governance entity for the Balance Protocol, and the BCH Ecosystem Fund is one of the founding members of 42DAO, which endorse and back 42DAO with full supports, including funds, resources, and strategic cooperation. Its goal is to bring persistent vigor and innovative attraction to BCH, thereby enhancing its fundamental stability.

42DAO is the central governing body of the Balance Protocol, a pioneering DeFi protocol that offers a USD-pegged stablecoin, Balance Coin (BLC). Acting as the foundation for the Balance Protocol's stability and growth, 42DAO fosters a collaborative environment where key decisions are made through community voting. FTD token holders, the lifeblood of 42DAO, have the exclusive right to participate in these votes, shaping the future direction of the Balance Protocol.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Forty Two DAO Token

What is Forty Two DAO Token about?

42DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) focused on enhancing the DeFi ecosystem through an innovative stablecoin called Balance Coin (BLC). It promotes seamless transactions within DeFi applications and enables community governance to drive projects that meet the evolving needs of the blockchain industry.

What makes Forty Two DAO Token unique?

42DAO serves as the governance entity for the Balance Protocol, with the BCH Ecosystem Fund as one of its founding members. This partnership provides full support, including funding, resources, and strategic collaboration. The primary goal is to enhance the fundamental stability of BCH by introducing persistent innovation and attracting new developments to the ecosystem.

What's the history of Forty Two DAO Token?

42DAO is the central governing body of the Balance Protocol, a pioneering DeFi protocol that offers a USD-pegged stablecoin, Balance Coin (BLC). As the foundation for the protocol's stability and growth, 42DAO fosters a collaborative environment where key decisions are made through community voting. Holders of the FTD token have the exclusive right to participate in these votes, thereby shaping the future direction of the Balance Protocol.

What is the live price of Forty Two DAO Token?

Forty Two DAO Token is trading at ₦1.7022099321842646656000, showing a price movement of 2.95% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is FTD today?

The price volatility of FTD within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Forty Two DAO Token?

The token fluctuated between ₦1.6533615698688223628000 (low) and ₦1.7027259838295209368000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has FTD generated?

In the last 24 hours, FTD accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦7238.3033400419092000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Forty Two DAO Token?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does FTD compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem category, FTD shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Forty Two DAO Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:32:14 (UTC+8)

Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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