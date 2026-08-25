What is Forty Two DAO Token about?

42DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) focused on enhancing the DeFi ecosystem through an innovative stablecoin called Balance Coin (BLC). It promotes seamless transactions within DeFi applications and enables community governance to drive projects that meet the evolving needs of the blockchain industry.

What makes Forty Two DAO Token unique?

42DAO serves as the governance entity for the Balance Protocol, with the BCH Ecosystem Fund as one of its founding members. This partnership provides full support, including funding, resources, and strategic collaboration. The primary goal is to enhance the fundamental stability of BCH by introducing persistent innovation and attracting new developments to the ecosystem.

What's the history of Forty Two DAO Token?

42DAO is the central governing body of the Balance Protocol, a pioneering DeFi protocol that offers a USD-pegged stablecoin, Balance Coin (BLC). As the foundation for the protocol's stability and growth, 42DAO fosters a collaborative environment where key decisions are made through community voting. Holders of the FTD token have the exclusive right to participate in these votes, thereby shaping the future direction of the Balance Protocol.

What is the live price of Forty Two DAO Token?

Forty Two DAO Token is trading at ₦1.7022099321842646656000, showing a price movement of 2.95% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is FTD today?

The price volatility of FTD within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Forty Two DAO Token?

The token fluctuated between ₦1.6533615698688223628000 (low) and ₦1.7027259838295209368000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has FTD generated?

In the last 24 hours, FTD accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦7238.3033400419092000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Forty Two DAO Token?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does FTD compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem category, FTD shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.