What is Fortune Token about?

$FRTN is EbisusBay.com's proprietary platform utility token, designed to fuel the Ryoshi Dynasties gamified DAO experience, reward NFT holders, and drive new volumes to the NFT ecosystems.

What makes Fortune Token unique?

Fortune Token is a pivotal part of the EbisusBay platform, a top-tier NFT marketplace on the Cronos network, powering the platform's functions and fueling a dynamic game-like environment for NFT communities.

What can Fortune Token be used for?

$Fortune is a standard CRC-20 that can be freely traded on exchanges and will be used for rewards and purchasing services from Ebisu's Bay NFT Marketplace, and can be staked on Ryoshi Dynasties to earn more $FRTN, in-game, and platform rewards.

Which blockchain network does Fortune Token run on?

Fortune Token operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of FRTN?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -1.31% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Fortune Token belong to?

Fortune Token falls under the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Play To Earn,Cronos Ecosystem,Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem,Made in USA,Arcade Games category. This classification helps investors compare FRTN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Fortune Token?

Its market capitalization is ₦69410304.31761388764000, placing the asset at rank #6284. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of FRTN is currently circulating?

There are 415014926.272604 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Fortune Token today?

Over the past day, FRTN generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Fortune Token fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.