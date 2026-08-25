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The live Fortune Token price today is 0 USD.FRTN market cap is 51,111 USD. Track real-time FRTN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Fortune Token price today is 0 USD.FRTN market cap is 51,111 USD. Track real-time FRTN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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FRTN Price Info

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Fortune Token Logo

Fortune Token Price (FRTN)

Unlisted

1 FRTN to USD Live Price:

$0.00012371
$0.00012371$0.00012371
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Fortune Token (FRTN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:32:04 (UTC+8)

Fortune Token Price Today

The live Fortune Token (FRTN) price today is $ 0, with a 1.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRTN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FRTN.

Fortune Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 51,111, with a circulating supply of 415.01M FRTN. During the last 24 hours, FRTN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091031, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FRTN moved -1.54% in the last hour and +22.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.01K.

Fortune Token (FRTN) Market Information

$ 51.11K
$ 51.11K$ 51.11K

$ 1.01K
$ 1.01K$ 1.01K

$ 120.76K
$ 120.76K$ 120.76K

415.01M
415.01M 415.01M

980,558,251.1902412
980,558,251.1902412 980,558,251.1902412

The current Market Cap of Fortune Token is $ 51.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.01K. The circulating supply of FRTN is 415.01M, with a total supply of 980558251.1902412. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.76K.

Fortune Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.091031
$ 0.091031$ 0.091031

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.54%

-1.31%

+22.75%

+22.75%

Price Prediction for Fortune Token

Fortune Token (FRTN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FRTN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Fortune Token (FRTN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Fortune Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Fortune Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FRTN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Fortune Token Price Prediction.

What is Fortune Token (FRTN)

What is the project about? $FRTN is EbisusBay.com proprietary platform utility token, designed to fuel the Ryoshi Dynasties gamified DAO experience, reward NFT holders and drive new volumes to the NFT ecosystems!

What makes your project unique? Fortune Token is a pivotal part of the EbisusBay platform, a top-tier NFT marketplace on the Cronos network. It's an innovative cryptocurrency that not only powers the platform's functions but also fuels an exciting and dynamic game-like environment for NFT communities.

History of your project. Ebisu's Bay is the first and largest NFT Marketplace on Cronos with a unique GameFi DAO reward system. Chosen as the most trusted Web3 platform from the Cronos community, Ebisu's Bay allows users to create, buy, sell, trade NFTs in a fast, safe and user friendly manner.

What’s next for your project? EbisusBay.com is set to change the way we look at NFT Marketplaces by means of it's innovative gamified DAO experience and proprietary utility token. Our platform's ecosystem is ready to onboard the next generation of Web3 users, creating a new standard for quality and transparency within the Web3 industry, offering a safe and rewarding experience while nourishing the NFT ecosystem.

What can your token be used for? $Fortune is a standard CRC-20 which can be freely traded on exchanges and will be used for rewards and purchasing services from Ebisu's Bay NFT Marketplace. $Fortune tokens can be staked on Ryoshi Dynasties to earn more $FRTN, in-game & platform rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Fortune Token (FRTN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Fortune Token

What is Fortune Token about?

$FRTN is EbisusBay.com's proprietary platform utility token, designed to fuel the Ryoshi Dynasties gamified DAO experience, reward NFT holders, and drive new volumes to the NFT ecosystems.

What makes Fortune Token unique?

Fortune Token is a pivotal part of the EbisusBay platform, a top-tier NFT marketplace on the Cronos network, powering the platform's functions and fueling a dynamic game-like environment for NFT communities.

What can Fortune Token be used for?

$Fortune is a standard CRC-20 that can be freely traded on exchanges and will be used for rewards and purchasing services from Ebisu's Bay NFT Marketplace, and can be staked on Ryoshi Dynasties to earn more $FRTN, in-game, and platform rewards.

Which blockchain network does Fortune Token run on?

Fortune Token operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of FRTN?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -1.31% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Fortune Token belong to?

Fortune Token falls under the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Play To Earn,Cronos Ecosystem,Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem,Made in USA,Arcade Games category. This classification helps investors compare FRTN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Fortune Token?

Its market capitalization is ₦69410304.31761388764000, placing the asset at rank #6284. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of FRTN is currently circulating?

There are 415014926.272604 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Fortune Token today?

Over the past day, FRTN generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Fortune Token fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fortune Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:32:04 (UTC+8)

Fortune Token (FRTN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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