What is FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE about?

“Fortune Favors The Brave” is a community-driven token within the Cronos ecosystem. The mission is to increase awareness of the Cronos Chain in the cryptospace. $FFTB encourages collaborations, educational content and a strong community that helps users understand Cronos better. It serves as a bridge between CryptoCom users and the Cronos Ecosystem, contributing to Cronos growth and success.

Which blockchain network does FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE run on?

FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of FFTB?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 3.19% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE belong to?

FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE falls under the Gaming (GameFi),Meme,Play To Earn,Cronos Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare FFTB with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE?

Its market capitalization is ₦157551925.32738500860000, placing the asset at rank #5271. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of FFTB is currently circulating?

There are 99743302872.79971 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE today?

Over the past day, FFTB generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.