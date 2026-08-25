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The live ForTube price today is 0 USD.FOR market cap is 33,681 USD. Track real-time FOR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live ForTube price today is 0 USD.FOR market cap is 33,681 USD. Track real-time FOR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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ForTube Price (FOR)

Unlisted

1 FOR to USD Live Price:

$0.00006271
$0.00006271$0.00006271
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ForTube (FOR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:31:44 (UTC+8)

ForTube Price Today

The live ForTube (FOR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FOR.

ForTube currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,681, with a circulating supply of 537.11M FOR. During the last 24 hours, FOR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.167203, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ForTube (FOR) Market Information

$ 33.68K
$ 33.68K$ 33.68K

--
----

$ 62.71K
$ 62.71K$ 62.71K

537.11M
537.11M 537.11M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ForTube is $ 33.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOR is 537.11M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.71K.

ForTube Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.167203
$ 0.167203$ 0.167203

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for ForTube

ForTube (FOR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FOR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ForTube (FOR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ForTube could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ForTube will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FOR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ForTube Price Prediction.

What is ForTube (FOR)

ForTube is the leading global DeFi lending platform launched by The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptoasset enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world's popular assets. ForTube is based on smart contracts and automated algorithm technology. Users can deposit tokens to earn interest, pledge to borrow tokens and pay interests. ForTube's interest rate is determined by market supply and demand. Assets are controlled by users. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime globally.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ForTube (FOR) Resource

Official Website

About ForTube

What is FOR?

FOR is the governance token for ForTube. How to obtain FOR?

What is ForTube?

ForTube is a part of The Force Protocol’s ecosystem, alongside Qian Protocol. ForTube is a decentralized lending protocol, similar to Compound and Aave. Currently, it has two main products: BANK and BOND. ForTube is operating two separate dapps in both Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

What is ForTube’s BANK?

BANK is a variable-term, variable-rate lending product that ForTube offers. It adopts an algorithm-driven interest rate model where the interest rate is adjusted automatically according to the asset’s supply and demand. Users can deposit into the BANK to earn variable interest rates or borrow from the BANK by paying variable interest rates. Only overcollateralized loans are supported now. The pledge rate refers to the proportion of loans obtained by pledging the assets as collateral. The minimum pledge rate requirement for borrowing on ForTube Bank is 150%. For example, with a pledge rate of 150%, a deposit worth $150 will allow the user to borrow at most $100. Different assets have different pledge rates. As such, a health index shows the combined pledge rate for the various assets - the higher the health index, the lower the possibility of liquidation. If the health index goes below 1, liquidation of the user's assets will take place. Anyone can participate in the liquidation exercise. Liquidators will be allowed to redeem the liquidated tokens at a particular discount and then profit by selling the tokens at market price. Due to the inherent volatility in the crypto market, liquidators take on considerable liquidity risk.

What is ForTube’s BOND?

BOND is a fixed-term, fixed-rate lending product with a minimum issuance amount of $10,000. Issuers will have to get a credit rating before being listed on the ForTube’s platform. FOR token holders (60%) and professional raters (40%) will determine the issuers’ credit ratings. The table below shows the available ratings. All BONDs are over-collateralized or secured by a third party. Generally, if the issuer defaults, the liquidation of the collaterals is sufficient to repay all debts. However, there are still insolvency instances in extreme markets when investors are at risk of losing earnings or principal. If the collateral depreciates by 20% in the bond’s duration, the debtor will receive a margin call. When the value of the collateral falls by 30%, the liquidation process will start. If the debtor cannot pay when the bond is due, liquidation of collateral will take place to pay off all debts and fees. Once liquidation has taken place, the debtor will receive any remaining balance. As of January 2021, only short-term bonds are available, with a duration of less than one month. How to become a professional rater for ForTube? Professional rating agencies or individuals need to submit an application to the ForTube developer with materials that demonstrate professional competence and qualifications. Other than that, they will have to lock up 1 million FOR tokens. Lockup tokens are not retrievable during the rating period and for the duration of the BOND. A rating service fee will be given to those that participate in the rating exercise - 60% to the community and 40% to professional raters. Only after the bonds are due for repayment and if the debt cannot be repaid, will the rating service fee be withdrawn. FOR can be purchased from exchanges such as Binance or Huobi. You can find FOR trading on various centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

How much is ForTube worth right now?

ForTube is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is FOR going up or down today?

FOR has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Governance ecosystem.

How popular is ForTube today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling FOR.

What makes ForTube different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Governance category and built on the -- network, FOR offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much FOR exists in the market?

There are 537108642.3796884 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is ForTube's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦227.06679800469556172000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ForTube

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:31:44 (UTC+8)

ForTube (FOR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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