Which blockchain network does Forma Robotics run on?

Forma Robotics operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of FORMA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 11.02% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Forma Robotics belong to?

Forma Robotics falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Robotics category. This classification helps investors compare FORMA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Forma Robotics?

Its market capitalization is ₦25496359.9325797794924000, placing the asset at rank #7479. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of FORMA is currently circulating?

There are 99986884.70138264 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Forma Robotics today?

Over the past day, FORMA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Forma Robotics fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.