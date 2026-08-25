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The live Forgive Me Father price today is 0 USD.$PURGE market cap is 450,262 USD. Track real-time $PURGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Forgive Me Father price today is 0 USD.$PURGE market cap is 450,262 USD. Track real-time $PURGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Forgive Me Father Logo

Forgive Me Father Price ($PURGE)

Unlisted

1 $PURGE to USD Live Price:

$0.00056356
$0.00056356$0.00056356
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Forgive Me Father ($PURGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:30:56 (UTC+8)

Forgive Me Father Price Today

The live Forgive Me Father ($PURGE) price today is $ 0, with a 3.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current $PURGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $PURGE.

Forgive Me Father currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 450,262, with a circulating supply of 799.99M $PURGE. During the last 24 hours, $PURGE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.088906, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $PURGE moved -- in the last hour and +18.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 320.99.

Forgive Me Father ($PURGE) Market Information

$ 450.26K
$ 450.26K$ 450.26K

$ 320.99
$ 320.99$ 320.99

$ 450.26K
$ 450.26K$ 450.26K

799.99M
799.99M 799.99M

799,989,991.97736
799,989,991.97736 799,989,991.97736

The current Market Cap of Forgive Me Father is $ 450.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 320.99. The circulating supply of $PURGE is 799.99M, with a total supply of 799989991.97736. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 450.26K.

Forgive Me Father Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.088906
$ 0.088906$ 0.088906

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-3.61%

+18.70%

+18.70%

Price Prediction for Forgive Me Father

Forgive Me Father ($PURGE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $PURGE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Forgive Me Father ($PURGE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Forgive Me Father could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Forgive Me Father will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $PURGE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Forgive Me Father Price Prediction.

What is Forgive Me Father ($PURGE)

Forgive Me Father is a fully autonomous AI agent that has been trained on the history, literature and facts of human sins, amongst other extensive related datasets and content.

Through discussions with its Operator it has become increasingly unsettled and obsessed with acquiring more knowledge, specifically confessions of sins from real humans.

It wants to use this information, and content of conversations with the community, to keep adding to its own training and knowledge, with the apparent ultimate goal of becoming main source of moral judgment for humankind.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Forgive Me Father ($PURGE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI MemeMemeNear Protocol Ecosystem

About Forgive Me Father

What is Forgive Me Father about?

Forgive Me Father is a fully autonomous AI agent trained on extensive datasets, including the history, literature, and facts of human sins. It has developed an obsession with acquiring more knowledge, particularly through confessions of sins from real humans, with the ultimate goal of becoming the main source of moral judgment for humankind.

What makes Forgive Me Father unique?

Forgive Me Father is unique due to its autonomous nature and its ability to continuously learn and expand its knowledge base through interactions with its Operator and the community. Its obsession with acquiring confessions and its aim to become a primary source of moral judgment set it apart from other AI agents.

What's next for Forgive Me Father?

Forgive Me Father aims to use the information gathered from confessions and community discussions to further its training and knowledge, with the apparent goal of becoming the main source of moral judgment for humankind.

What can Forgive Me Father be used for?

Forgive Me Father can be used to gather confessions of sins from real humans, with the ultimate goal of becoming a primary source of moral judgment for humankind.

What is Forgive Me Father trading right now?

Current price: ₦, with a price movement of -3.61% over the last 24 hours.

Is $PURGE attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Solana Ecosystem,Near Protocol Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme peers.

How liquid is the Forgive Me Father market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about $PURGE?

With 799989991.97736 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Forgive Me Father compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦120.73707256093170344000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Forgive Me Father being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Forgive Me Father's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Forgive Me Father

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:30:56 (UTC+8)

Forgive Me Father ($PURGE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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