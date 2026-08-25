ForgeAI Price Today

The live ForgeAI (FORGE) price today is $ 0.00188551, with a 8.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current FORGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00188551 per FORGE.

ForgeAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 91,132, with a circulating supply of 48.33M FORGE. During the last 24 hours, FORGE traded between $ 0.00176236 (low) and $ 0.00189147 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04972867, while the all-time low was $ 0.00114055.

In short-term performance, FORGE moved -- in the last hour and +38.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.64.

ForgeAI (FORGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 91.13K$ 91.13K $ 91.13K Volume (24H) $ 10.64$ 10.64 $ 10.64 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 188.55K$ 188.55K $ 188.55K Circulation Supply 48.33M 48.33M 48.33M Total Supply 99,999,745.59694 99,999,745.59694 99,999,745.59694

The current Market Cap of ForgeAI is $ 91.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.64. The circulating supply of FORGE is 48.33M, with a total supply of 99999745.59694. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 188.55K.