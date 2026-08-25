ForgAI Price Today

The live ForgAI (FORGAI) price today is $ 0, with a 3.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current FORGAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FORGAI.

ForgAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,856.08, with a circulating supply of 958.99M FORGAI. During the last 24 hours, FORGAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FORGAI moved -0.12% in the last hour and -3.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ForgAI (FORGAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.86K$ 16.86K $ 16.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.86K$ 16.86K $ 16.86K Circulation Supply 958.99M 958.99M 958.99M Total Supply 958,993,000.0 958,993,000.0 958,993,000.0

The current Market Cap of ForgAI is $ 16.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FORGAI is 958.99M, with a total supply of 958993000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.86K.