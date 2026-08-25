forg Price Today

The live forg (FORG) price today is $ 0, with a 2.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current FORG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FORG.

forg currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,510, with a circulating supply of 992.44M FORG. During the last 24 hours, FORG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FORG moved -2.79% in the last hour and +23.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

forg (FORG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.51K$ 30.51K $ 30.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.51K$ 30.51K $ 30.51K Circulation Supply 992.44M 992.44M 992.44M Total Supply 992,439,040.987189 992,439,040.987189 992,439,040.987189

The current Market Cap of forg is $ 30.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FORG is 992.44M, with a total supply of 992439040.987189. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.51K.