About Forever Alone Forever Alone is an exploitable rage comic character that is used to express loneliness and disappointment with life. The face has also been used as an advice animal and inspired the creation of the snowclone template "Forever an X." History of Forever Alone Forever Alone is considered one of the first major rage comic spin-off characters to be created after the original Rage Guy, which first sprang up on 4chan in 2009. According to various sources, the original comic was uploaded in a thread titled "April Fools" by FunnyJunk user Azuul on May 28th, 2010. While the original artist has not been confirmed, Dictionary.com cites Dominic Vanner as the illustrator behind the character.

How much is forever alone worth right now?

forever alone is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 15.28% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ALONE going up or down today?

ALONE has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Wojak-Themed ecosystem.

How popular is forever alone today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ALONE.

What makes forever alone different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Wojak-Themed category and built on the -- network, ALONE offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ALONE exists in the market?

There are 999678596.816999 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is forever alone's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦4.9942663409514679992000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.