What is today's price of Forecast AI (FORAI)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 29.32%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of FORAI are in circulation?

The circulating supply of FORAI is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Forecast AI?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of FORAI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Forecast AI today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦54283200.95837808528000, positioning Forecast AI at rank #6567 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is FORAI being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Forecast AI?

The recent price movement of 29.32% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),AI Agents,Robinhood Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.