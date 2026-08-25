What is Football World Community about?

Football World Community (FWC) is a digital currency platform designed to merge the worlds of football and cryptocurrencies. It allows users to create digital currencies while ensuring security and safety. The platform is built on the Binance Smart Chain, leveraging blockchain and NFT technologies to enhance the customer experience. It features a dynamic user interface and customizable API for seamless transactions.

What makes Football World Community unique?

FWC stands out by integrating football with digital currency, offering a versatile token that can be used for purchasing World Cup tickets, booking hotels, accessing related services, placing bets, and participating in lotteries. Additionally, FWC will have a presence in the Metaverse and NFT football games, further expanding its utility.

What's the history of Football World Community?

FWC was created by a diverse group of individuals, including graphic designers, marketers, web developers, and analysts, united by their passion for football and digital currency. The project aims to bridge the gap between football enthusiasts and the crypto world, providing a secure and user-friendly platform for various transactions.

What's next for Football World Community?

FWC is currently integrating advanced technologies such as blockchain and NFTs to improve the customer experience. The platform is also exploring opportunities in the Metaverse and NFT football games, ensuring its continued growth and relevance in the evolving digital landscape.

What can Football World Community be used for?

FWC Token is a BEP-20 token designed for multiple purposes, including buying World Cup tickets, booking hotels, accessing various related services, placing bets, and participating in lotteries. Its versatility makes it a valuable asset for football enthusiasts and crypto users alike.

What is the current price of Football World Community?

The live price of Football World Community (FWC) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Football World Community positioned in the market?

Football World Community currently sits at market rank #6845, supported by a market capitalization of ₦44402169.98236590304000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of FWC?

The circulating supply of FWC is 4.115964005767834e+16 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Football World Community?

During the last 24 hours, Football World Community traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Football World Community from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Football World Community reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is FWC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Football World Community?

The current price movement of 2.29% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.