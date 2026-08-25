The live Football Capital Markets (FCM) price today is $ 0, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current FCM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FCM.

Football Capital Markets currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 61,465, with a circulating supply of 505.94M FCM. During the last 24 hours, FCM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00704927, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FCM moved -0.10% in the last hour and -16.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.21K.

Football Capital Markets (FCM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 61.47K$ 61.47K $ 61.47K Volume (24H) $ 2.21K$ 2.21K $ 2.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 119.78K$ 119.78K $ 119.78K Circulation Supply 505.94M 505.94M 505.94M Total Supply 985,943,495.30371 985,943,495.30371 985,943,495.30371

The current Market Cap of Football Capital Markets is $ 61.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.21K. The circulating supply of FCM is 505.94M, with a total supply of 985943495.30371. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 119.78K.