Fonz on Pons Price Today

The live Fonz on Pons (FONZ) price today is $ 0, with a 16.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current FONZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FONZ.

Fonz on Pons currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 173,888, with a circulating supply of 799.27M FONZ. During the last 24 hours, FONZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00104012, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FONZ moved +15.57% in the last hour and +30.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 73.64K.

Fonz on Pons (FONZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 173.89K$ 173.89K $ 173.89K Volume (24H) $ 73.64K$ 73.64K $ 73.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 173.89K$ 173.89K $ 173.89K Circulation Supply 799.27M 799.27M 799.27M Total Supply 799,265,665.1071665 799,265,665.1071665 799,265,665.1071665

The current Market Cap of Fonz on Pons is $ 173.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 73.64K. The circulating supply of FONZ is 799.27M, with a total supply of 799265665.1071665. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 173.89K.