$FLD is the token that powers the entire LabNinety1 ecosystem. NFT token "miners" through Ninety1NFT allow for the fair distribution of $FLD over a 26 year emission schedule. These NFTs are auto-staked, as is $FLD. Selected LPs are qualified for staking emissions as well and can be staked on the Ninety1.io dAPP. The initial ciculating supply of $FLD was ZERO. There are no team tokens, presales, or unlocks.

What is the current market price of Fold?

Fold is valued at ₦, moving 4.18% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does FLD have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of FLD. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Fold on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of FLD?

The circulating supply stands at 1355444898.5613458, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Fold?

Fold generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does FLD perform relative to Avalanche Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Avalanche Ecosystem segment, FLD's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.