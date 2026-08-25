What is Fofar about?

Fofar is a community-driven memecoin with burned liquidity and a renounced contract, ensuring a decentralized and trustless environment for its users.

What makes Fofar unique?

Fofar stands out with an active team that has already applied for listing on CoinGecko, positioning it similarly to other successful memecoins like Pepe, Andy, and Brett.

What is the current trading price of Fofar?

Fofar (FOFAR) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Fofar's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Gaming (GameFi),Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in FOFAR?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Fofar's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5428 with a market capitalization of ₦133506634.71973359316000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about FOFAR?

With 420690000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Fofar's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Fofar stack up against similar assets?

Against other Gaming (GameFi),Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club tokens, FOFAR continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.