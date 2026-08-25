FOAM Price (FOAM)
The live FOAM (FOAM) price today is $ 0, with a 12.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FOAM.
FOAM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 71,386, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FOAM. During the last 24 hours, FOAM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.151804, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FOAM moved +0.29% in the last hour and +21.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of FOAM is $ 71.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOAM is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.39K.
+0.29%
-12.57%
+21.36%
+21.36%
In 2040, the price of FOAM could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
FOAM is an open protocol for proof of location on Ethereum. Our mission is to build a consensus driven map of the world, empowering a fully decentralized web3 economy with verifiable location data. FOAM incentivizes the infrastructure needed for privacy-preserving and fraud-proof location verification. The starting point for FOAM is static proof of location, where a community of Cartographers curate geographic Points of Interest on the FOAM map. Through global community-driven efforts, FOAM’s dynamic proof of location protocol will enable a permissionless and privacy-preserving network of radio beacons that is independent from external centralized sources and capable of providing secure location verification services.
FOAM Token Functionality
Add and Curate Geographic Points of Interest The FOAM Spatial Index Visualizer allows Cartographers to participate in interactive TCR POIs on a map. Users can add points to the map, validate new candidates and verify the map by visiting real world locations. The FOAM Token Curated Registry unlocks mapping in a secure and permissionless fashion and allows locations to be ranked and maintained by token balances. Users can deposit FOAM Tokens into POIs on the map to increase attention those POIs might receive.
Signal for Zone Incentivisation A further potential use of the FOAM Token by Cartographers is to stake their FOAM Tokens to Signal. Signaling is a mechanism designed to allow Cartographers to incentivize the expansion and geographic coverage of the FOAM network. To Signal, a Cartographer stakes FOAM Tokens to a Signaling smart contract by reference to a particular area. These staked tokens serve as indicators of demand, and are proportionate to (i) the length of time staking (the earlier, the better), and (ii) the number of tokens staked (the less well-served areas, the better). In the context of the contingent Dynamic Proof of Location concept (described further in the Product Whitepaper), these indicators are the weighted references that determine the spatial mining rewards.
Contribute to Potential Secure Location Services as Zone Anchor or Verifier The FOAM protocol may allow users to provide work and secure localization services and location verification for smart contracts and be rewarded for their own efforts with new FOAM Tokens in the form of mining rewards. Devices and real world contracts can be programmed to designate attestations and track interactions and transactions on the map. With the addition of necessary radio hardware by individual users and the grass roots expansion of the FOAM network, it may be possible for location status to be proved in a different manner. Location could be proved through a time synchronization protocol that would ensure continuity of a distributed clock, whereby specialized hardware could synchronize nodes’ clocks over radio to provide location services in a given area. As explained further in the following paragraph, this ‘Dynamic Proof of Location’ is contingent on a number of factors outside of Foamspace’s control.
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What is FOAM about?
FOAM is an open protocol for proof of location on Ethereum. Our mission is to build a consensus-driven map of the world, empowering a fully decentralized web3 economy with verifiable location data. FOAM incentivizes the infrastructure needed for privacy-preserving and fraud-proof location verification. The starting point for FOAM is static proof of location, where a community of Cartographers curate geographic Points of Interest on the FOAM map. Through global community-driven efforts, FOAM’s dynamic proof of location protocol will enable a permissionless and privacy-preserving network of radio beacons that is independent from external centralized sources and capable of providing secure location verification services.
What makes FOAM unique?
FOAM's unique approach lies in its community-driven curation of geographic Points of Interest and its token-curated registry, which allows for secure and permissionless mapping. The protocol's use of token staking for signaling and incentivizing network expansion, as well as its potential for dynamic proof of location through radio beacons, sets it apart from other location verification systems.
What can FOAM be used for?
FOAM can be used for adding and curating geographic Points of Interest, signaling for zone incentivization, and contributing to secure location services as a zone anchor or verifier. It also has the potential to enable dynamic proof of location through a network of radio beacons, providing secure location verification services for smart contracts and decentralized applications.
What is the live price of FOAM?
FOAM is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of -12.57% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is FOAM today?
The price volatility of FOAM within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for FOAM?
The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has FOAM generated?
In the last 24 hours, FOAM accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₦206.15448409600787696000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for FOAM?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does FOAM compare to other Infrastructure,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN tokens?
Within the Infrastructure,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN category, FOAM shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
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