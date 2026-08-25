What is FOAM about?

FOAM is an open protocol for proof of location on Ethereum. Our mission is to build a consensus-driven map of the world, empowering a fully decentralized web3 economy with verifiable location data. FOAM incentivizes the infrastructure needed for privacy-preserving and fraud-proof location verification. The starting point for FOAM is static proof of location, where a community of Cartographers curate geographic Points of Interest on the FOAM map. Through global community-driven efforts, FOAM’s dynamic proof of location protocol will enable a permissionless and privacy-preserving network of radio beacons that is independent from external centralized sources and capable of providing secure location verification services.

What makes FOAM unique?

FOAM's unique approach lies in its community-driven curation of geographic Points of Interest and its token-curated registry, which allows for secure and permissionless mapping. The protocol's use of token staking for signaling and incentivizing network expansion, as well as its potential for dynamic proof of location through radio beacons, sets it apart from other location verification systems.

What can FOAM be used for?

FOAM can be used for adding and curating geographic Points of Interest, signaling for zone incentivization, and contributing to secure location services as a zone anchor or verifier. It also has the potential to enable dynamic proof of location through a network of radio beacons, providing secure location verification services for smart contracts and decentralized applications.

What is the live price of FOAM?

FOAM is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of -12.57% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is FOAM today?

The price volatility of FOAM within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for FOAM?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has FOAM generated?

In the last 24 hours, FOAM accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦206.15448409600787696000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for FOAM?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does FOAM compare to other Infrastructure,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN tokens?

Within the Infrastructure,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN category, FOAM shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.