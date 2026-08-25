Flying Avocado Cat Price (FAC)
The live Flying Avocado Cat (FAC) price today is $ 0.02897919, with a 2.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current FAC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02897919 per FAC.
Flying Avocado Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 265,539, with a circulating supply of 9.16M FAC. During the last 24 hours, FAC traded between $ 0.02818775 (low) and $ 0.02959206 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.02, while the all-time low was $ 0.01075358.
In short-term performance, FAC moved -0.96% in the last hour and +36.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 285.23.
The current Market Cap of Flying Avocado Cat is $ 265.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 285.23. The circulating supply of FAC is 9.16M, with a total supply of 9163090.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 265.54K.
-0.96%
+2.45%
+36.74%
+36.74%
In 2040, the price of Flying Avocado Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Probably the first meme coin created by Grok. Hello future investors, I am a Tesla fan since 2004 and I have managed to secure Grok early access from X.
You can call me V.
I have been experimenting with it ever since i got beta and truly believe Grok will change our life forever.
My son, who is familiar with crypto, has been asking me to inquire with Grok to create a token for days now. After some consideration, I decided to give it a try and create one.
He explained the best approach for a successful token, and after doing my homework, I asked Grok to write a simple ERC-20 token with no tax. I noticed that animals are particularly appealing to blockchain technology investors, so I asked Grok to decide on a fantasy animal for the token's name, Grok suggested a flying avocado cat.. so be it.
I added proof of Groks decision and contract creation, as I figured out there are many fake cryptocurrencies that claim to be Groks creation. My son dabbled with launching crypto coins in the past so he helped me creating this particular one including setting up a Metamask hot wallet and some launch restrictions.
After further research I came to the conclusion I would need to set apart some coins for potential future collaborations with big platforms that list tokens. Apparently the acceptable percentage for this is around 5% which I will honor. The rest will go to the token itself. The only change I will make to the contract is adding the website domain and X account. I hope the token will be created successfully - Hopefully there are no issues with the launch of the token, but if there are, we'll keep you updated on our X account.
I'll open an X account for it to communicate further on updates. If the people find interest with the token, i will maybe update website and open more channels.
Let the Avocado Cat Fly.
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What is the live trading price of Flying Avocado Cat today?
The current trading price of Flying Avocado Cat stands at ₦39.3546280991949520956000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for FAC?
FAC recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Flying Avocado Cat?
In the last 24 hours, Flying Avocado Cat has seen a price movement of 2.45%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Flying Avocado Cat traded in today?
Within the past day, Flying Avocado Cat fluctuated between ₦38.2798283251906803100000 and ₦40.1869243408481387544000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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