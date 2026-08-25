What is Fluminense FC Fan Token about?

Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs. Through Socios.com, fans are empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA, and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more.

What makes Fluminense FC Fan Token unique?

The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform includes some of the biggest sporting organizations in the world such as FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, UFC, ROUSH Fenway Racing, Aston Martin, just to name a few.

What is today's price of Fluminense FC Fan Token (FLU)?

The live price is ₦15.8127051305716668740000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 7.29%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of FLU are in circulation?

The circulating supply of FLU is 4645153.0758445, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Fluminense FC Fan Token?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of FLU across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Fluminense FC Fan Token today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦70013269.92417647820000, positioning Fluminense FC Fan Token at rank #6208 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is FLU being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Fluminense FC Fan Token?

The recent price movement of 7.29% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.