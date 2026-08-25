Fluffys Price Today

The live Fluffys (FLUFF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLUFF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLUFF.

Fluffys currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 59,335, with a circulating supply of 103.97M FLUFF. During the last 24 hours, FLUFF traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01646457, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLUFF moved -- in the last hour and +24.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.34.

Fluffys (FLUFF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.34K$ 59.34K $ 59.34K Volume (24H) $ 7.34$ 7.34 $ 7.34 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.34K$ 59.34K $ 59.34K Circulation Supply 103.97M 103.97M 103.97M Total Supply 103,974,999.0 103,974,999.0 103,974,999.0

The current Market Cap of Fluffys is $ 59.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.34. The circulating supply of FLUFF is 103.97M, with a total supply of 103974999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.34K.