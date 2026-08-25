Fluffington Price (FLUFFI)
The live Fluffington (FLUFFI) price today is $ 0, with a 7.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLUFFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLUFFI.
Fluffington currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,035, with a circulating supply of 999.73M FLUFFI. During the last 24 hours, FLUFFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.014254, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FLUFFI moved +0.51% in the last hour and +35.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Fluffington is $ 35.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLUFFI is 999.73M, with a total supply of 999727063.632566. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.04K.
+0.51%
+7.34%
+35.48%
+35.48%
In 2040, the price of Fluffington could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
• The Meme Connection: Fluffington, or SFLUFFl, has been dubbed by some on X as the "first Grok-generated meme." This isn't about a literal generation from Grok's Al (that would be too straightforward for the internet), but rather, it's a meme that's been recognized and perhaps inspired by the ethos of Grok, which, remember, is all about humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious Al world. • The Elon Musk Connection: Elon Musk, the man behind Grok, has been known to throw his weight behind memes, especially those that resonate with the rebellious, outside-the-box thinking that Grok embodies. Fluffington, being recognized by Musk, taps into this narrative of being an Al- endorsed meme, even if indirectly. • The Crypto Angle: In the world of cryptocurrency, where memes can moon (rise dramatically in value), $FLUFFI has been riding this narrative wave. It's not just about the meme; it's about the story, the recognition, and the community's belief in something that's both absurd and, in the crypto world, potentially profitable. • The Fluffington Phenomenon: From the posts on X, there's a sentiment that $FLUFFI could be the next big thing, partly because of its association with Grok. This isn't about Fluffington being a part of Grok's programming or anything that technical; it's more about cultural osmosis. Grok's rebellious spirit, its humor, and its willingness to tackle spicy questions have somehow found a mascot in Fluffington, making it a symbol of the kind of Al and community interaction Musk envisioned. So, what's Fluffington's relation to Grok? It's not a direct relation in terms of tech or functionality. Instead, think of Fluffington as: • A Meme Spirit Animal: It embodies the spirit of what Grok stands for in the cultural landscape of Al and internet culture. • A Symbol of Rebellion: Against the overly serious, overly cautious Al models, Fluffington, with its meme status, represents the playful, unpredictable side of Al interaction that Grok champions. • A Crypto Meme with Legs: In the crypto world, where narratives drive value, Fluffington's story with Grok adds layers of intrigue, making it not just another meme coin but a symbol of a movement towards more human, humorous Al interactions.
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What is Fluffington about?
Fluffington, or SFLUFFI, is recognized as the "first Grok-generated meme," embodying the ethos of Grok, which values humor, wit, and a rebellious streak against the overly serious AI world. It represents a cultural phenomenon where memes and AI intersect, symbolizing a playful and unpredictable side of AI interaction.
What makes Fluffington unique?
Fluffington's uniqueness lies in its cultural significance and indirect endorsement by Elon Musk, aligning with Grok's rebellious spirit. It stands out as a meme that has gained traction in both the AI and cryptocurrency communities, representing a movement towards more human and humorous AI interactions.
What's the history of Fluffington?
Fluffington emerged as a meme that resonated with the ethos of Grok, gaining recognition on platforms like X. It symbolizes the cultural osmosis of Grok's rebellious and humorous approach to AI, becoming a mascot for the community that values playful and unpredictable AI interactions.
What's next for Fluffington?
Fluffington is seen as a potential symbol of a movement towards more human and humorous AI interactions. With its association with Grok and the cryptocurrency world, it continues to ride the wave of cultural and narrative-driven value in the crypto space.
What can Fluffington be used for?
Fluffington serves as a symbol of rebellion against overly serious AI models, embodying the spirit of Grok. It also functions as a crypto meme with potential for narrative-driven value, making it a representation of a movement towards more engaging and humorous AI interactions.
What is the real-time price of Fluffington today?
The live price of Fluffington stands at ₦, moving 7.34% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for FLUFFI?
FLUFFI has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Fluffington showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is FLUFFI currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests FLUFFI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Fluffington?
With a market cap of ₦47578603.66198279340000, Fluffington is ranked #6751, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has FLUFFI seen recently?
The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Fluffington compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₦19.35736881969181496000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence FLUFFI's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (999727063.632566 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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