FlowX Finance Price Today

The live FlowX Finance (FLX) price today is $ 0.065382, with a 1.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.065382 per FLX.

FlowX Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 433,699, with a circulating supply of 6.64M FLX. During the last 24 hours, FLX traded between $ 0.063515 (low) and $ 0.06673 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.74, while the all-time low was $ 0.053626.

In short-term performance, FLX moved -0.44% in the last hour and +21.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.94.

FlowX Finance (FLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 433.70K$ 433.70K $ 433.70K Volume (24H) $ 69.94$ 69.94 $ 69.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 653.34K$ 653.34K $ 653.34K Circulation Supply 6.64M 6.64M 6.64M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FlowX Finance is $ 433.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.94. The circulating supply of FLX is 6.64M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 653.34K.