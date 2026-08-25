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The live FlowerAI price today is 0 USD.FLOWER market cap is 26,350 USD. Track real-time FLOWER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live FlowerAI price today is 0 USD.FLOWER market cap is 26,350 USD. Track real-time FLOWER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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FlowerAI Price (FLOWER)

Unlisted

1 FLOWER to USD Live Price:

$0.00002636
$0.00002636$0.00002636
+2.89%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FlowerAI (FLOWER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:24:35 (UTC+8)

FlowerAI Price Today

The live FlowerAI (FLOWER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLOWER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLOWER.

FlowerAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,350, with a circulating supply of 999.70M FLOWER. During the last 24 hours, FLOWER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03741161, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLOWER moved -- in the last hour and +27.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FlowerAI (FLOWER) Market Information

$ 26.35K
$ 26.35K$ 26.35K

--
----

$ 26.35K
$ 26.35K$ 26.35K

999.70M
999.70M 999.70M

999,701,269.076706
999,701,269.076706 999,701,269.076706

The current Market Cap of FlowerAI is $ 26.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLOWER is 999.70M, with a total supply of 999701269.076706. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.35K.

FlowerAI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03741161
$ 0.03741161$ 0.03741161

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+2.84%

+27.42%

+27.42%

Price Prediction for FlowerAI

FlowerAI (FLOWER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FLOWER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FlowerAI (FLOWER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FlowerAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FlowerAI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FLOWER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FlowerAI Price Prediction.

What is FlowerAI (FLOWER)

FlowerAI introduces FloweyQuant, an advanced AI agent leveraging cutting-edge technologies like LLM Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and integrating with leading on-chain protocols such as Pump.Fun, Cielo Finance, and Helius. FloweyQuant delivers instant analysis of token performance, market movements, and wallet activity, helping you make data-driven decisions in real time. To complement this, flowerAI offers an interactive, live-updating platform to visualize and analyze holders of our ecosystem token, $FLOWER. This innovative tool provides actionable insights into on-chain behavior, empowering you to stay at the forefront of evolving metas.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FlowerAI (FLOWER) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI MemeMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About FlowerAI

What is FlowerAI about?

FlowerAI introduces FloweyQuant, an advanced AI agent that utilizes cutting-edge technologies such as LLM Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and integrates with leading on-chain protocols like Pump.Fun, Cielo Finance, and Helius. FloweyQuant provides instant analysis of token performance, market movements, and wallet activity, enabling data-driven decision-making in real time. Additionally, FlowerAI offers an interactive, live-updating platform to visualize and analyze holders of the ecosystem token, $FLOWER. This innovative tool delivers actionable insights into on-chain behavior, helping users stay ahead of evolving market trends.

What is the current price of FlowerAI?

FlowerAI is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 2.84% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of FlowerAI is ₦50.8061128741736004964000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of FLOWER today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦35784107.50658617400000, placing the asset at rank #7173 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is FlowerAI's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with FLOWER.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999701269.076706 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does FlowerAI fall under?

FlowerAI is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact FLOWER's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables FLOWER to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FlowerAI

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:24:35 (UTC+8)

FlowerAI (FLOWER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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