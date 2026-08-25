FlowerAI Price (FLOWER)
The live FlowerAI (FLOWER) price today is $ 0, with a 2.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLOWER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLOWER.
FlowerAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,350, with a circulating supply of 999.70M FLOWER. During the last 24 hours, FLOWER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03741161, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FLOWER moved -- in the last hour and +27.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of FlowerAI is $ 26.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLOWER is 999.70M, with a total supply of 999701269.076706. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.35K.
--
+2.84%
+27.42%
+27.42%
In 2040, the price of FlowerAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
FlowerAI introduces FloweyQuant, an advanced AI agent leveraging cutting-edge technologies like LLM Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and integrating with leading on-chain protocols such as Pump.Fun, Cielo Finance, and Helius. FloweyQuant delivers instant analysis of token performance, market movements, and wallet activity, helping you make data-driven decisions in real time. To complement this, flowerAI offers an interactive, live-updating platform to visualize and analyze holders of our ecosystem token, $FLOWER. This innovative tool provides actionable insights into on-chain behavior, empowering you to stay at the forefront of evolving metas.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is FlowerAI about?
FlowerAI introduces FloweyQuant, an advanced AI agent that utilizes cutting-edge technologies such as LLM Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and integrates with leading on-chain protocols like Pump.Fun, Cielo Finance, and Helius. FloweyQuant provides instant analysis of token performance, market movements, and wallet activity, enabling data-driven decision-making in real time. Additionally, FlowerAI offers an interactive, live-updating platform to visualize and analyze holders of the ecosystem token, $FLOWER. This innovative tool delivers actionable insights into on-chain behavior, helping users stay ahead of evolving market trends.
What is the current price of FlowerAI?
FlowerAI is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 2.84% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of FlowerAI is ₦50.8061128741736004964000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of FLOWER today?
The market capitalization sits at ₦35784107.50658617400000, placing the asset at rank #7173 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is FlowerAI's market participation?
The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with FLOWER.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 999701269.076706 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does FlowerAI fall under?
FlowerAI is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact FLOWER's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables FLOWER to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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