About FLOPPA Floppa was born in the trenches with one mission: to make them great again. With our innovative Raid2Earn airdrop tech, community members earn $FLOPPA tokens by engaging with main account tweets and community posts. It’s simple: join, raid, and accumulate stripes that convert into a share of the $FLOPPA airdrop.

What makes FLOPPA unique Our innovative Raid2Earn airdrop tech

What's next for FLOPPA Our goal is to empower users to drive change, build a vibrant crypto community, and rise together.

What is today's price of Floppa (FLOPPA)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -6.91%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of FLOPPA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of FLOPPA is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Floppa?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of FLOPPA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Floppa today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦155221544.73985932076000, positioning Floppa at rank #5283 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is FLOPPA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Floppa?

The recent price movement of -6.91% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Base Ecosystem,Cat-Themed,Base Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.