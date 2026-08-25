Flokis Price Today

The live Flokis (FLOKIS) price today is $ 0, with a 6.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLOKIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLOKIS.

Flokis currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,416, with a circulating supply of 187.32T FLOKIS. During the last 24 hours, FLOKIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLOKIS moved -0.55% in the last hour and +34.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Flokis (FLOKIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.42K$ 25.42K $ 25.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.42K$ 25.42K $ 25.42K Circulation Supply 187.32T 187.32T 187.32T Total Supply 187,317,783,713,006.0 187,317,783,713,006.0 187,317,783,713,006.0

The current Market Cap of Flokis is $ 25.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLOKIS is 187.32T, with a total supply of 187317783713006.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.42K.