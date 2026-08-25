About FlokiFork We will tell the tale of FlokiFork and how he and his Pink Vikings community overcame numerous challenges. The Pink Viking dog, FlokiFork, has faced perilous storms of taxed tokens, FUD, rugs, and $PORKs, as well as attacks from those seeking to discredit him, but he has emerged victorious.

What is the real-time price of FlokiFork today?

The live price of FlokiFork stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for FORK?

FORK has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is FlokiFork showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is FORK currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests FORK is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of FlokiFork?

With a market cap of ₦35431019.53877925160000, FlokiFork is ranked #7027, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has FORK seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does FlokiFork compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence FORK's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (9572200000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.