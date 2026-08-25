FLIP Price Today

The live FLIP (FLIP) price today is $ 0, with a 2.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLIP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLIP.

FLIP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 128,623, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FLIP. During the last 24 hours, FLIP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00424548, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLIP moved +0.25% in the last hour and +55.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.41K.

FLIP (FLIP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 128.62K$ 128.62K $ 128.62K Volume (24H) $ 2.41K$ 2.41K $ 2.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 128.62K$ 128.62K $ 128.62K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FLIP is $ 128.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.41K. The circulating supply of FLIP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.62K.