Fletch Finance Price Today

The live Fletch Finance (FLETCH) price today is $ 0, with a 2.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLETCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLETCH.

Fletch Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 71,747, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FLETCH. During the last 24 hours, FLETCH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00155724, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLETCH moved -0.35% in the last hour and +51.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Fletch Finance (FLETCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 71.75K$ 71.75K $ 71.75K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 71.75K$ 71.75K $ 71.75K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fletch Finance is $ 71.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLETCH is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 71.75K.