What is the current price of Flavia Is Online?

Flavia Is Online is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 3.04% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Flavia Is Online is ₦92.68423351867171876000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of FLAVIA today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦37147570.27457905896000, placing the asset at rank #7167 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Flavia Is Online's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with FLAVIA.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999204557.762414 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Flavia Is Online fall under?

Flavia Is Online is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact FLAVIA's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables FLAVIA to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.