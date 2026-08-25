Flaunchy Price Today

The live Flaunchy (FLNCHY) price today is $ 0, with a 1.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLNCHY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLNCHY.

Flaunchy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 136,513, with a circulating supply of 100.00B FLNCHY. During the last 24 hours, FLNCHY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLNCHY moved -- in the last hour and +31.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Flaunchy (FLNCHY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 136.51K$ 136.51K $ 136.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 136.51K$ 136.51K $ 136.51K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Flaunchy is $ 136.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLNCHY is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 136.51K.