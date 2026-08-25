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The live Flat Earth Coin price today is 0 USD.FLAT market cap is 47,665 USD. Track real-time FLAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Flat Earth Coin price today is 0 USD.FLAT market cap is 47,665 USD. Track real-time FLAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Flat Earth Coin Logo

Flat Earth Coin Price (FLAT)

Unlisted

1 FLAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00004823
$0.00004823$0.00004823
+5.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Flat Earth Coin (FLAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:21:40 (UTC+8)

Flat Earth Coin Price Today

The live Flat Earth Coin (FLAT) price today is $ 0, with a 4.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLAT.

Flat Earth Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,665, with a circulating supply of 999.76M FLAT. During the last 24 hours, FLAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0039142, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FLAT moved -0.55% in the last hour and +96.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Flat Earth Coin (FLAT) Market Information

$ 47.67K
$ 47.67K$ 47.67K

--
----

$ 47.67K
$ 47.67K$ 47.67K

999.76M
999.76M 999.76M

999,761,334.212782
999,761,334.212782 999,761,334.212782

The current Market Cap of Flat Earth Coin is $ 47.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLAT is 999.76M, with a total supply of 999761334.212782. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.67K.

Flat Earth Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0039142
$ 0.0039142$ 0.0039142

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.55%

+4.41%

+96.10%

+96.10%

Price Prediction for Flat Earth Coin

Flat Earth Coin (FLAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FLAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Flat Earth Coin (FLAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Flat Earth Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Flat Earth Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FLAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Flat Earth Coin Price Prediction.

What is Flat Earth Coin (FLAT)

Flat earth memecoin.

Join a tribe of Tartarian giants who have defeated the final boss of conspiracy theories: flat earth.

Combine this freedom with the power of memes and censorship resistant permission less cryptocurrencies….and welcome to an orbit-bending paradigm shift. The FE meme is pre-viral. Right now it is still niche, although much less niche than you think, particularly in the based corners of crypto twitter. But with normies like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson floating with the idea of flat earth it is just a matter of time before conspiracy season kicks off.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Flat Earth Coin (FLAT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana Ecosystem

About Flat Earth Coin

What is Flat Earth Coin about?

Flat Earth Coin is a memecoin that combines the concept of a flat earth with the power of memes and censorship-resistant, permissionless cryptocurrencies, creating a unique paradigm shift.

What makes Flat Earth Coin unique?

The Flat Earth meme is currently pre-viral, existing in a niche space, particularly in certain corners of Crypto Twitter, but with growing potential for broader recognition.

What's next for Flat Earth Coin?

As mainstream figures like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson explore the idea of a flat earth, it is likely that the concept will gain more attention, potentially leading to increased interest in Flat Earth Coin.

What is the current live price of Flat Earth Coin?

Flat Earth Coin is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 4.41% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the FLAT market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Flat Earth Coin's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6373, supported by a market capitalization of ₦64730530.71352675460000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999761334.212782 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Flat Earth Coin's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Flat Earth Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:21:40 (UTC+8)

Flat Earth Coin (FLAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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