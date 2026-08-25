What is Flat Earth Coin about?

Flat Earth Coin is a memecoin that combines the concept of a flat earth with the power of memes and censorship-resistant, permissionless cryptocurrencies, creating a unique paradigm shift.

What makes Flat Earth Coin unique?

The Flat Earth meme is currently pre-viral, existing in a niche space, particularly in certain corners of Crypto Twitter, but with growing potential for broader recognition.

What's next for Flat Earth Coin?

As mainstream figures like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson explore the idea of a flat earth, it is likely that the concept will gain more attention, potentially leading to increased interest in Flat Earth Coin.

What is the current live price of Flat Earth Coin?

Flat Earth Coin is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 4.41% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the FLAT market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Flat Earth Coin's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6373, supported by a market capitalization of ₦64730530.71352675460000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999761334.212782 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Flat Earth Coin's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.