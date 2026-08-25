Flat Earth Coin Price (FLAT)
The live Flat Earth Coin (FLAT) price today is $ 0, with a 4.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FLAT.
Flat Earth Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,665, with a circulating supply of 999.76M FLAT. During the last 24 hours, FLAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0039142, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FLAT moved -0.55% in the last hour and +96.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Flat Earth Coin is $ 47.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FLAT is 999.76M, with a total supply of 999761334.212782. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.67K.
-0.55%
+4.41%
+96.10%
+96.10%
In 2040, the price of Flat Earth Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Flat earth memecoin.
Join a tribe of Tartarian giants who have defeated the final boss of conspiracy theories: flat earth.
Combine this freedom with the power of memes and censorship resistant permission less cryptocurrencies….and welcome to an orbit-bending paradigm shift. The FE meme is pre-viral. Right now it is still niche, although much less niche than you think, particularly in the based corners of crypto twitter. But with normies like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson floating with the idea of flat earth it is just a matter of time before conspiracy season kicks off.
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What is Flat Earth Coin about?
Flat Earth Coin is a memecoin that combines the concept of a flat earth with the power of memes and censorship-resistant, permissionless cryptocurrencies, creating a unique paradigm shift.
What makes Flat Earth Coin unique?
The Flat Earth meme is currently pre-viral, existing in a niche space, particularly in certain corners of Crypto Twitter, but with growing potential for broader recognition.
What's next for Flat Earth Coin?
As mainstream figures like Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson explore the idea of a flat earth, it is likely that the concept will gain more attention, potentially leading to increased interest in Flat Earth Coin.
What is the current live price of Flat Earth Coin?
Flat Earth Coin is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 4.41% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the FLAT market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is Flat Earth Coin's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #6373, supported by a market capitalization of ₦64730530.71352675460000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 999761334.212782 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence Flat Earth Coin's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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