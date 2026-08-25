What is Flat Earth about?

Flat Earth is about bringing the Flat Earth community/movement together in the crypto space. It has been a hot topic for decades, causing split views and opinions about the Earth we live on. Now, the Flat Earth community has a way to band together and have fun along the way.

What makes Flat Earth unique?

Flat Earth is a meme coin built on Bitcoin and Stacks, offering a unique way for the community to engage in the crypto space.

What's the history of Flat Earth?

Flat Earth has been a topic of debate for decades, sparking divided opinions about the shape of the Earth.

What's next for Flat Earth?

Flat Earth aims to give back to the community through competitions, giveaways, and plenty of memes, fun, and laughter along the way.

What can Flat Earth be used for?

Flat Earth provides a platform for the community to come together, engage in fun activities, and participate in competitions and giveaways.

What is the current price of Flat Earth?

The live price of Flat Earth (FLAT) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Flat Earth positioned in the market?

Flat Earth currently sits at market rank #3784, supported by a market capitalization of ₦535225679.93883249756000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of FLAT?

The circulating supply of FLAT is 754734426.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Flat Earth?

During the last 24 hours, Flat Earth traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Flat Earth from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Flat Earth reached an all-time high of ₦36.1469597147336032156000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is FLAT trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Flat Earth?

The current price movement of -4.46% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Stacks Ecosystem,STX.CITY Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.