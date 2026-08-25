Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live FLAME price today is 0.055243 USD.FLAME market cap is 54,684 USD. Track real-time FLAME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live FLAME price today is 0.055243 USD.FLAME market cap is 54,684 USD. Track real-time FLAME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About FLAME

FLAME Price Info

What is FLAME

FLAME Official Website

FLAME Tokenomics

FLAME Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

FLAME Logo

FLAME Price (FLAME)

Unlisted

1 FLAME to USD Live Price:

$0.055652
$0.055652$0.055652
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FLAME (FLAME) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:20:42 (UTC+8)

FLAME Price Today

The live FLAME (FLAME) price today is $ 0.055243, with a 1.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLAME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.055243 per FLAME.

FLAME currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 54,684, with a circulating supply of 989.95K FLAME. During the last 24 hours, FLAME traded between $ 0.053341 (low) and $ 0.056746 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.553576, while the all-time low was $ 0.03548182.

In short-term performance, FLAME moved -0.72% in the last hour and +53.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.75.

FLAME (FLAME) Market Information

$ 54.68K
$ 54.68K$ 54.68K

$ 6.75
$ 6.75$ 6.75

$ 54.68K
$ 54.68K$ 54.68K

989.95K
989.95K 989.95K

989,949.7486237074
989,949.7486237074 989,949.7486237074

The current Market Cap of FLAME is $ 54.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.75. The circulating supply of FLAME is 989.95K, with a total supply of 989949.7486237074. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.68K.

FLAME Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.053341
$ 0.053341$ 0.053341
24H Low
$ 0.056746
$ 0.056746$ 0.056746
24H High

$ 0.053341
$ 0.053341$ 0.053341

$ 0.056746
$ 0.056746$ 0.056746

$ 0.553576
$ 0.553576$ 0.553576

$ 0.03548182
$ 0.03548182$ 0.03548182

-0.72%

+1.73%

+53.86%

+53.86%

Price Prediction for FLAME

FLAME (FLAME) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FLAME in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FLAME (FLAME) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FLAME could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FLAME will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FLAME price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FLAME Price Prediction.

What is FLAME (FLAME)

Representing fire, FLAME embodies passion, rebellion, and transformation – burning down the old to ignite a bold new future for the XRPL.

FLAME is a legacy XRP meme coin reignited by the community. Originally launched to bring fun to the XRPL, it is now evolving into a movement to onboard new people to the XRP Ledger through memes, community, and a culture of transformation. With fresh energy and direction, the community is driving FLAME forward, sparking adoption and fueling lasting innovation on the Ledger.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FLAME (FLAME) Resource

Official Website

About FLAME

What is Flame about?

Flame Token, generated on the Arbitrum network, aims to facilitate access to decentralized financial services, provide discounts and privileges, support advantageous opportunities, offer staking programs, and provide earnings to its users.

What is FLAME trading right now?

Current price: ₦75.02168694445313132000, with a price movement of 1.72% over the last 24 hours.

Is FLAME attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Meme,XRP Ledger Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the FLAME market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about FLAME?

With 989949.7486237074 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does FLAME compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦751.77317256417259424000 and ATL of ₦48.1853989149654436568000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is FLAME being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate FLAME's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FLAME

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:20:42 (UTC+8)

FLAME (FLAME) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about FLAME

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$0.0000
$0.0000$0.0000

0.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7323
$0.7323$0.7323

+1,364.60%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.5897
$3.5897$3.5897

-10.25%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5286
$0.5286$0.5286

+4.09%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7323
$0.7323$0.7323

+1,364.60%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.062816
$0.062816$0.062816

+69.64%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.22657
$0.22657$0.22657

+27.45%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0008999
$0.0008999$0.0008999

+23.27%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.091690
$0.091690$0.091690

+19.28%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage