FLAME Price Today

The live FLAME (FLAME) price today is $ 0.055243, with a 1.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current FLAME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.055243 per FLAME.

FLAME currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 54,684, with a circulating supply of 989.95K FLAME. During the last 24 hours, FLAME traded between $ 0.053341 (low) and $ 0.056746 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.553576, while the all-time low was $ 0.03548182.

In short-term performance, FLAME moved -0.72% in the last hour and +53.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.75.

FLAME (FLAME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 54.68K$ 54.68K $ 54.68K Volume (24H) $ 6.75$ 6.75 $ 6.75 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 54.68K$ 54.68K $ 54.68K Circulation Supply 989.95K 989.95K 989.95K Total Supply 989,949.7486237074 989,949.7486237074 989,949.7486237074

The current Market Cap of FLAME is $ 54.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.75. The circulating supply of FLAME is 989.95K, with a total supply of 989949.7486237074. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.68K.