Flagship by Virtuals Price Today

The live Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current FYI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FYI.

Flagship by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,130, with a circulating supply of 335.16M FYI. During the last 24 hours, FYI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02405088, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FYI moved -- in the last hour and +38.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.13K$ 31.13K $ 31.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 92.88K$ 92.88K $ 92.88K Circulation Supply 335.16M 335.16M 335.16M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Flagship by Virtuals is $ 31.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FYI is 335.16M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.88K.