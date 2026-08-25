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The live Fjord Foundry price today is 0.01258151 USD.FJO market cap is 693,593 USD. Track real-time FJO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Fjord Foundry price today is 0.01258151 USD.FJO market cap is 693,593 USD. Track real-time FJO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Fjord Foundry Logo

Fjord Foundry Price (FJO)

Unlisted

1 FJO to USD Live Price:

$0.01266841
$0.01266841$0.01266841
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Fjord Foundry (FJO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:20:22 (UTC+8)

Fjord Foundry Price Today

The live Fjord Foundry (FJO) price today is $ 0.01258151, with a 0.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current FJO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01258151 per FJO.

Fjord Foundry currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 693,593, with a circulating supply of 55.13M FJO. During the last 24 hours, FJO traded between $ 0.01258869 (low) and $ 0.01265404 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.91, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FJO moved -0.31% in the last hour and +30.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 216.51.

Fjord Foundry (FJO) Market Information

$ 693.59K
$ 693.59K$ 693.59K

$ 216.51
$ 216.51$ 216.51

$ 1.09M
$ 1.09M$ 1.09M

55.13M
55.13M 55.13M

86,373,824.82975169
86,373,824.82975169 86,373,824.82975169

The current Market Cap of Fjord Foundry is $ 693.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 216.51. The circulating supply of FJO is 55.13M, with a total supply of 86373824.82975169. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.09M.

Fjord Foundry Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01258869
$ 0.01258869$ 0.01258869
24H Low
$ 0.01265404
$ 0.01265404$ 0.01265404
24H High

$ 0.01258869
$ 0.01258869$ 0.01258869

$ 0.01265404
$ 0.01265404$ 0.01265404

$ 2.91
$ 2.91$ 2.91

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.31%

-0.29%

+30.58%

+30.58%

Price Prediction for Fjord Foundry

Fjord Foundry (FJO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FJO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Fjord Foundry (FJO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Fjord Foundry could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Fjord Foundry will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FJO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Fjord Foundry Price Prediction.

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Fjord Foundry (FJO) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemLaunchpad

About Fjord Foundry

What is today's price of Fjord Foundry (FJO)?

The live price is ₦17.0860761455479701724000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.29%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of FJO are in circulation?

The circulating supply of FJO is 55127976.007712334, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Fjord Foundry?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of FJO across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Fjord Foundry today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦941920549.44271818532000, positioning Fjord Foundry at rank #3218 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is FJO being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Fjord Foundry?

The recent price movement of -0.29% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fjord Foundry

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:20:22 (UTC+8)

Fjord Foundry (FJO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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