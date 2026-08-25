FITTED Price Today

The live FITTED (FITTED) price today is $ 0, with a 9.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current FITTED to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FITTED.

FITTED currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 46,855, with a circulating supply of 999.96M FITTED. During the last 24 hours, FITTED traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FITTED moved -0.36% in the last hour and +0.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FITTED (FITTED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.86K$ 46.86K $ 46.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.86K$ 46.86K $ 46.86K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,962,597.8133091 999,962,597.8133091 999,962,597.8133091

The current Market Cap of FITTED is $ 46.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FITTED is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999962597.8133091. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.86K.