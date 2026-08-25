FITCOIN Price Today

The live FITCOIN (FITCOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 7.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current FITCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FITCOIN.

FITCOIN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,626.29, with a circulating supply of 922.92M FITCOIN. During the last 24 hours, FITCOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00833283, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FITCOIN moved -- in the last hour and +34.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FITCOIN (FITCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.63K$ 16.63K $ 16.63K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.63K$ 16.63K $ 16.63K Circulation Supply 922.92M 922.92M 922.92M Total Supply 922,923,791.5946513 922,923,791.5946513 922,923,791.5946513

The current Market Cap of FITCOIN is $ 16.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FITCOIN is 922.92M, with a total supply of 922923791.5946513. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.63K.