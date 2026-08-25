What is Fitchin Universe about?

FITCHIN Universe is a multi-layer ecosystem of competition, community engagement, and tokenized entertainment that bridges the gap between web2 gaming and web3, powered by $CHIN, the gamer’s token.

What makes Fitchin Universe unique?

Clans Arena, the flagship product, enables the tokenization of gaming communities and engages users through an Own-to-Earn model in competitive tournaments for liquidity and real token price action, leveraging FITCHIN’s community hubs, tournament infrastructure, and THE HUB digital identity avatars to provide a 360 web3 entertainment experience.

What's the history of Fitchin Universe?

Founded in 2022 by soccer legend Sergio "Kun" Aguero, FITCHIN quickly became the leading Spanish-speaking gaming platform, partnering with Web2 and Web3 giants, esports teams like Leo Messi's KRÜ Esports, and creators like TheDonato to achieve an extended reach of 250M followers.

What is the real-time price of Fitchin Universe today?

The live price of Fitchin Universe stands at ₦, moving 5.55% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for CHIN?

CHIN has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Fitchin Universe showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is CHIN currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests CHIN is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Fitchin Universe?

With a market cap of ₦52599242.95806814768000, Fitchin Universe is ranked #6629, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has CHIN seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Fitchin Universe compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦23.390040821240492140000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence CHIN's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (190416223.90201402 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.