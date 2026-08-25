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The live Fitchin Universe price today is 0 USD.CHIN market cap is 38,732 USD. Track real-time CHIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Fitchin Universe price today is 0 USD.CHIN market cap is 38,732 USD. Track real-time CHIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Fitchin Universe Logo

Fitchin Universe Price (CHIN)

Unlisted

1 CHIN to USD Live Price:

$0.00020511
$0.00020511$0.00020511
+0.06%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Fitchin Universe (CHIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:19:25 (UTC+8)

Fitchin Universe Price Today

The live Fitchin Universe (CHIN) price today is $ 0, with a 5.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHIN.

Fitchin Universe currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,732, with a circulating supply of 190.42M CHIN. During the last 24 hours, CHIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0172235, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CHIN moved -1.16% in the last hour and +34.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.22.

Fitchin Universe (CHIN) Market Information

$ 38.73K
$ 38.73K$ 38.73K

$ 9.22
$ 9.22$ 9.22

$ 203.40K
$ 203.40K$ 203.40K

190.42M
190.42M 190.42M

999,994,746.8249516
999,994,746.8249516 999,994,746.8249516

The current Market Cap of Fitchin Universe is $ 38.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.22. The circulating supply of CHIN is 190.42M, with a total supply of 999994746.8249516. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 203.40K.

Fitchin Universe Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0172235
$ 0.0172235$ 0.0172235

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.16%

+5.55%

+34.06%

+34.06%

Price Prediction for Fitchin Universe

Fitchin Universe (CHIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CHIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Fitchin Universe (CHIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Fitchin Universe could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Fitchin Universe will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CHIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Fitchin Universe Price Prediction.

What is Fitchin Universe (CHIN)

FITCHIN Universe is a multi-layer ecosystem of competition, community engagement and tokenized entertainment bridging the gap between web2 gaming and web3. The ecosystem is powered by $CHIN, the gamer’s token.

Founded in 2022 by soccer legend Sergio "Kun" Aguero, FITCHIN quickly became the leading Spanish-speaking gaming platform. Partnering with Web2 and Web3 giants, esports teams like Leo Messi's KRÜ Esports, and creators like TheDonato it achieved an extended reach of 250M followers.

Clans Arena, the flagship product, enables the tokenization of gaming communities and engages users through an Own-to-Earn model in competitive tournaments for liquidity and real token price action. The Clans Arena leverages FITCHIN’s community hubs, tournament infrastructure, and THE HUB digital identity avatars, providing a 360 web3 entertainment experience for the user.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Fitchin Universe (CHIN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Gaming (GameFi)Solana Ecosystem

About Fitchin Universe

What is Fitchin Universe about?

FITCHIN Universe is a multi-layer ecosystem of competition, community engagement, and tokenized entertainment that bridges the gap between web2 gaming and web3, powered by $CHIN, the gamer’s token.

What makes Fitchin Universe unique?

Clans Arena, the flagship product, enables the tokenization of gaming communities and engages users through an Own-to-Earn model in competitive tournaments for liquidity and real token price action, leveraging FITCHIN’s community hubs, tournament infrastructure, and THE HUB digital identity avatars to provide a 360 web3 entertainment experience.

What's the history of Fitchin Universe?

Founded in 2022 by soccer legend Sergio "Kun" Aguero, FITCHIN quickly became the leading Spanish-speaking gaming platform, partnering with Web2 and Web3 giants, esports teams like Leo Messi's KRÜ Esports, and creators like TheDonato to achieve an extended reach of 250M followers.

What is the real-time price of Fitchin Universe today?

The live price of Fitchin Universe stands at ₦, moving 5.55% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for CHIN?

CHIN has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Fitchin Universe showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is CHIN currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests CHIN is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Fitchin Universe?

With a market cap of ₦52599242.95806814768000, Fitchin Universe is ranked #6629, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has CHIN seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Fitchin Universe compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦23.390040821240492140000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence CHIN's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (190416223.90201402 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fitchin Universe

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:19:25 (UTC+8)

Fitchin Universe (CHIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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