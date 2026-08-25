What is Fisttrumppump about?

Fisttrumppump (FTP) represents the universal power of the fist pump, symbolizing strength, respect, and resilience worldwide. As a politifi meme with a robust foundation on the Ethereum blockchain, it is supported by prominent politifi whales, ensuring its potential for longevity and success in the crypto space.

What makes Fisttrumppump unique?

Fisttrumppump stands out by combining the globally recognized fist pump symbol with a strong foundation on the Ethereum blockchain. Its backing by politifi whales further enhances its potential for long-term success and growth in the cryptocurrency arena.

What's the history of Fisttrumppump?

Fisttrumppump originated as a politifi meme with the goal of becoming a enduring project on the Ethereum blockchain. Its roots lie in the symbolic power of the fist pump, a global emblem of strength and resilience.

What's next for Fisttrumppump?

With a strong team and support from politifi whales, Fisttrumppump is well-positioned to continue growing and establishing itself as a significant project on the Ethereum blockchain. The future looks promising as it leverages the enduring symbol of the fist pump.

What can Fisttrumppump be used for?

Fisttrumppump serves as a symbol of power, respect, and resilience, representing the strength of America and the importance of solid leadership. Additionally, as a project on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers opportunities within the crypto space.

What is the real-time price of Fisttrumppump today?

The live price of Fisttrumppump stands at ₦17.3708959128100695376000, moving -0.24% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for FTP?

FTP has traded between ₦17.3576551140173099476000 and ₦17.3790033557631746404000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Fisttrumppump showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is FTP currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests FTP is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Fisttrumppump?

With a market cap of ₦17370895.9128100695376000, Fisttrumppump is ranked #7743, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has FTP seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Fisttrumppump compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦6980.2775174137736000, while the ATL is ₦12.9443814437856786452000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence FTP's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,PolitiFi, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.