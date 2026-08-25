FISH2 Price Today

The live FISH2 (FISH2) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FISH2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FISH2.

FISH2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,164.24, with a circulating supply of 999.35M FISH2. During the last 24 hours, FISH2 traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FISH2 moved -- in the last hour and +15.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FISH2 (FISH2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.16K$ 13.16K $ 13.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.16K$ 13.16K $ 13.16K Circulation Supply 999.35M 999.35M 999.35M Total Supply 999,351,843.475599 999,351,843.475599 999,351,843.475599

The current Market Cap of FISH2 is $ 13.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FISH2 is 999.35M, with a total supply of 999351843.475599. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.16K.