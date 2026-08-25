What is FireStarter about?

FireStarter is the first Initial Metaverse Offering (IMO) launchpad on the Polygon network, dedicated to incubating and launching GameFi, Social Token, NFT, and DeFi projects through the metaverse.

What makes FireStarter unique?

FireStarter exclusively incubates top-tier projects, often led by celebrity and engineering-centric teams. Their extensive real-world experience in media (including Forbes, Nike, Supreme, and Rolling Stones Magazine) and crypto enables them to bridge the gap between mainstream and crypto.

What is the current price of FireStarter?

FireStarter (FLAME) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does FireStarter play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Launchpad,Polygon Ecosystem sector, FLAME often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is FLAME being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, FLAME recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of FireStarter?

There are 98167411.84962417 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of FLAME?

FireStarter currently holds market rank #7915 with a market capitalization of ₦19081797.2411249661392000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has FireStarter performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does FireStarter compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Launchpad,Polygon Ecosystem segment, FLAME demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.