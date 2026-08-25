Fire Protocol Price Today

The live Fire Protocol (FIRE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FIRE.

Fire Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 64,544, with a circulating supply of 100.00M FIRE. During the last 24 hours, FIRE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.25, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FIRE moved -0.00% in the last hour and -3.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 42.81.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 64.54K$ 64.54K $ 64.54K Volume (24H) $ 42.81$ 42.81 $ 42.81 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.54K$ 64.54K $ 64.54K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Fire Protocol is $ 64.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 42.81. The circulating supply of FIRE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.54K.