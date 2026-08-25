What is Fiona about?

Fiona's journey to stardom began under challenging circumstances. Born six weeks prematurely, she faced significant health challenges that were closely followed by millions worldwide. The Cincinnati Zoo's documentation of her struggle and eventual recovery turned her into a viral sensation, with Fiona becoming a symbol of perseverance and an ambassador for her species

What makes Fiona unique?

The success of Moo Deng, a memecoin inspired by a baby pygmy hippo from Thailand, provides a compelling case study for $FIONA's potential on the Ethereum blockchain. Moo Deng gained significant attention when Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sold 10 billion Moo Deng tokens for a charitable cause, leading to a surge in the coin's price

What is the current price of Fiona?

Fiona (FIONA) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 4.15% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Fiona play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem sector, FIONA often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is FIONA being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, FIONA recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Fiona?

There are 420690000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of FIONA?

Fiona currently holds market rank #7502 with a market capitalization of ₦25221997.0012873466752000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Fiona performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 4.15% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Fiona compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, FIONA demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.