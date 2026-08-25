How much is Finwizz by Virtuals worth right now?

Finwizz by Virtuals is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 12.48% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is FIN going up or down today?

FIN has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Finwizz by Virtuals today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling FIN.

What makes Finwizz by Virtuals different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, FIN offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much FIN exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Finwizz by Virtuals's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.