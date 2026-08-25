FintruX Price Today

The live FintruX (FTX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FTX.

FintruX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,182, with a circulating supply of 83.35M FTX. During the last 24 hours, FTX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.400752, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FTX moved -0.66% in the last hour and -0.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.73.

FintruX (FTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.18K$ 22.18K $ 22.18K Volume (24H) $ 3.73$ 3.73 $ 3.73 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.61K$ 26.61K $ 26.61K Circulation Supply 83.35M 83.35M 83.35M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FintruX is $ 22.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.73. The circulating supply of FTX is 83.35M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.61K.