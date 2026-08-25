Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live FintruX price today is 0 USD.FTX market cap is 22,182 USD. Track real-time FTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live FintruX price today is 0 USD.FTX market cap is 22,182 USD. Track real-time FTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About FTX

FTX Price Info

What is FTX

FTX Whitepaper

FTX Official Website

FTX Tokenomics

FTX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

FintruX Logo

FintruX Price (FTX)

Unlisted

1 FTX to USD Live Price:

$0.00026892
$0.00026892$0.00026892
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FintruX (FTX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:16:50 (UTC+8)

FintruX Price Today

The live FintruX (FTX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FTX.

FintruX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,182, with a circulating supply of 83.35M FTX. During the last 24 hours, FTX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.400752, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FTX moved -0.66% in the last hour and -0.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.73.

FintruX (FTX) Market Information

$ 22.18K
$ 22.18K$ 22.18K

$ 3.73
$ 3.73$ 3.73

$ 26.61K
$ 26.61K$ 26.61K

83.35M
83.35M 83.35M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FintruX is $ 22.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.73. The circulating supply of FTX is 83.35M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.61K.

FintruX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.400752
$ 0.400752$ 0.400752

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.66%

-0.61%

-0.91%

-0.91%

Price Prediction for FintruX

FintruX (FTX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FTX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FintruX (FTX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FintruX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FintruX will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FTX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FintruX Price Prediction.

What is FintruX (FTX)

Getting an unsecured loan can be easy, fast, and affordable with FintruX’s ecosystem of rated agencies, decentralized technology and revolutionary credit enhancements. Cost reduction is one of the most important motivations in securitization. It is often done via credit enhancement. We can apply the same principles to reduce the interest rate required by unsecured loans, making it attractive to both borrowers and lenders. Our goal at FintruX Network is to disrupt the way unsecured loans are being originated and administered.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FintruX (FTX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum Ecosystem

About FintruX

About FintruX FintruX's ecosystem offers a streamlined process for obtaining unsecured loans, leveraging rated agencies, decentralized technology, and innovative credit enhancements to make borrowing easy, fast, and affordable. By applying the principles of credit enhancement, we aim to reduce the interest rates required for unsecured loans, creating a mutually beneficial experience for both borrowers and lenders. The goal of FintruX Network is to revolutionize the origination and administration of unsecured loans.

What is the live trading price of FintruX today?

The current trading price of FintruX stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for FTX?

FTX recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for FintruX?

In the last 24 hours, FintruX has seen a price movement of -0.61%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has FintruX traded in today?

Within the past day, FintruX fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FintruX

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:16:50 (UTC+8)

FintruX (FTX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about FintruX

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$0.0000
$0.0000$0.0000

0.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7319
$0.7319$0.7319

+1,363.80%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.5897
$3.5897$3.5897

-10.25%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5257
$0.5257$0.5257

+3.52%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7319
$0.7319$0.7319

+1,363.80%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.063500
$0.063500$0.063500

+71.49%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.22308
$0.22308$0.22308

+25.49%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0009000
$0.0009000$0.0009000

+23.28%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.087415
$0.087415$0.087415

+13.72%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage