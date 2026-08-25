FinnDuck Price (FDUCK)
The live FinnDuck (FDUCK) price today is $ 0, with a 2.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current FDUCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FDUCK.
FinnDuck currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,529.34, with a circulating supply of 867.67M FDUCK. During the last 24 hours, FDUCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, FDUCK moved -0.26% in the last hour and +10.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of FinnDuck is $ 15.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FDUCK is 867.67M, with a total supply of 867669923.7360489. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.53K.
-0.26%
+2.77%
+10.97%
+10.97%
In 2040, the price of FinnDuck could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
FinnDuck ($FDUCK) is a BSC-based charity token dedicated to supporting autistic children through transparent blockchain technology. Launched in October 2025, FinnDuck represents every autistic child in need, with a mission to deliver sustainable assistance through the power of decentralized finance.
Project Mission
FinnDuck was created to address the challenges faced by autistic children from underprivileged families. Traditional charity models often lack transparency and sustainability. FinnDuck solves this by combining blockchain technology with social impact, ensuring every donation is traceable, transparent, and continuous.
Our symbol, the duck with an orange, represents delivering love and hope to autistic children. The orange symbolizes warmth and care in autism awareness campaigns worldwide.
Core Functions
FinnDuck provides comprehensive support through four key pillars:
Continuous Financial Assistance: Direct cash aid to families of autistic children from low-income backgrounds, functioning as a long-term family fund rather than one-time donations.
Professional Rehabilitation Support: Systematic and scientific rehabilitation education guidance designed specifically for autistic children's developmental needs.
Personalized Education Platform: A free teaching APP (under development) that provides customized learning programs based on each child's unique condition and progress.
Complete Transparency: Each supported child has a dedicated on-chain wallet address with detailed case records. All fund flows are publicly disclosed and monitored by the community.
Tokenomics and Mechanism
FinnDuck implements a 3% transaction tax on every trade. This sustainable funding mechanism ensures:
All tax revenue is managed through multi-signature wallets (current 2/3 multisig, upgradeable to 3/5 based on community growth), ensuring maximum security and transparency.
Proven Impact
Since inception until October 29, 2025, FinnDuck has successfully supported 16 autistic children families. Every single donation is documented with complete transparency. Supporters can verify all assistance records through our public Airtable database, including:
All data is cross-verifiable on BSC blockchain, demonstrating our commitment to accountability.
Technical Implementation
Built on Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20), FinnDuck leverages blockchain's inherent transparency and immutability. The project employs:
In October 2025, the project migrated to a new contract with enhanced tax mechanism. All previous holders' balances were technically mapped to the new contract, ensuring community continuity.
Community and Governance
FinnDuck operates with strong community governance principles. Our multi-language social media presence (Chinese and English Twitter, YouTube channel) keeps the community informed and engaged. Core holding members are invited to participate in multi-signature wallet management, embodying true decentralization.
Vision
FinnDuck aims to become a benchmark for blockchain-powered charity, proving that cryptocurrency can transcend speculation to create real social impact. We believe transparent, continuous support can genuinely improve lives of autistic children and their families.
This is not just another meme coin—it is a warm promise to every autistic child, delivered through blockchain technology. FinnDuck demonstrates that decentralized finance can be a force for good, bringing love beyond slogans into tangible action.
Join us in lighting up the world for autistic children, one transaction at a time.
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What is the current price of FinnDuck?
FinnDuck is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 2.76% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of FinnDuck is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of FDUCK today?
The market capitalization sits at ₦21089319.6230105857816000, placing the asset at rank #7710 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is FinnDuck's market participation?
The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with FDUCK.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 867669923.7360489 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does FinnDuck fall under?
FinnDuck is part of the Charity,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Chinese Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact FDUCK's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables FDUCK to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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