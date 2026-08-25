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The live FINE price today is 0 USD.FINE market cap is 238,595 USD. Track real-time FINE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live FINE price today is 0 USD.FINE market cap is 238,595 USD. Track real-time FINE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About FINE

FINE Price Info

What is FINE

FINE Official Website

FINE Tokenomics

FINE Price Forecast

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FINE Price (FINE)

Unlisted

1 FINE to USD Live Price:

$0.000000000570313
$0.000000000570313$0.000000000570313
+3.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
FINE (FINE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:16:21 (UTC+8)

FINE Price Today

The live FINE (FINE) price today is $ 0, with a 3.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current FINE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FINE.

FINE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 238,595, with a circulating supply of 420.69T FINE. During the last 24 hours, FINE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FINE moved -0.11% in the last hour and +38.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

FINE (FINE) Market Information

$ 238.60K
$ 238.60K$ 238.60K

--
----

$ 238.60K
$ 238.60K$ 238.60K

420.69T
420.69T 420.69T

420,690,000,000,000.0
420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FINE is $ 238.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FINE is 420.69T, with a total supply of 420690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 238.60K.

FINE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.11%

+3.13%

+38.29%

+38.29%

Price Prediction for FINE

FINE (FINE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FINE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
FINE (FINE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of FINE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price FINE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FINE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking FINE Price Prediction.

What is FINE (FINE)

“This Is Fine” is unique as a meme for two reasons. One, while sometimes modified, it’s most commonly used in an unaltered state. Second, it’s still popular and used, despite now being nearly nine years old. $Fine is a both a meme and culture coin, meaning it is heavily focused on the use of memes and community engagement.

You can get involved with $Fine by purchasing tokens on Uniswap, participating in community discussions on Telegram, Twitter or medium, and spreading the word about $Fine through memes. You can sell your $fine tokens on Uniswap, but the project encourages holding onto them and participating in the community to drive the price up.

Longevity and Unaltered State:

One of the distinctive aspects of the $Fine token is its association with the "This Is Fine" meme. Unlike other memes that often undergo modifications or alterations over time, the $Fine meme is primarily used in its original, unaltered state. This contributes to its enduring popularity and recognition. Enduring Popularity:

Remarkably, despite being almost a decade old, the "This Is Fine" meme remains popular and widely used. This enduring popularity serves as a testament to its cultural significance and the impact it has had on internet culture. Meme and Culture Coin:

$Fine transcends the traditional notion of a cryptocurrency and is categorized as a "meme and culture coin." This designation indicates a strong emphasis on leveraging memes and fostering community engagement as integral components of the project's identity and development.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About FINE

What is the current price of FINE?

The live price of FINE (FINE) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is FINE positioned in the market?

FINE currently sits at market rank #4352, supported by a market capitalization of ₦324019321.84189480780000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of FINE?

The circulating supply of FINE is 420690000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of FINE?

During the last 24 hours, FINE traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is FINE from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

FINE reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is FINE trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for FINE?

The current price movement of 3.13% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,4chan-Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FINE

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 14:16:21 (UTC+8)

FINE (FINE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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