What is Finance Vote about?

Finance.vote is the consensus layer for DeFi. It is a governance platform designed to introduce quadratic voting technologies and mechanisms for price discovery to decentralised finance. The platform pushes prediction markets and DAOs into new territories, where users can earn tokens for accurate price predictions and participating in governance decisions.

How much is Finance Vote worth right now?

Finance Vote is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is FVT going up or down today?

FVT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Prediction Markets,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Finance Vote today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling FVT.

What makes Finance Vote different from other crypto assets?

As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Prediction Markets,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, FVT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much FVT exists in the market?

There are 267181081.35609484 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Finance Vote's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦127.26648390406894536000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.