What is Ferrum Network about?

Ferrum Network is a pioneer in ushering in the era of Interoperability 2.0. Powered by the Quantum Portal, Ferrum Network’s mainnet nodes and related infrastructure will bring value, data, and functional interoperability to every chain in the industry. Utilizing the Ferrum Network, anyone can build and deploy solutions on one network and instantly enable multi-chain functionality without the burden or technical debt that comes with managing a multi-chain infrastructure for their dApps, and projects.

What makes Ferrum Network unique?

Ferrum also specializes as a multi-chain Blockchain as a Service DeFi company, adding deflationary mechanisms, token utility and advisory services to projects across the crypto space.

What's the history of Ferrum Network?

With the mission of breaking down barriers to mass adoption in mind, Ferrum empowers the industry by reducing friction and bringing startups and established networks closer together.

How much is Ferrum Network worth right now?

Ferrum Network is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is FRM going up or down today?

FRM has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Infrastructure,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Energi Ecosystem,Governance ecosystem.

How popular is Ferrum Network today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling FRM.

What makes Ferrum Network different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Infrastructure,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Energi Ecosystem,Governance category and built on the -- network, FRM offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much FRM exists in the market?

There are 287009850.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Ferrum Network's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦1316.69490862621267688000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.